ECB's Kazimir: No imminent need for ECB to act

"G7 coordination, aimed to shield the global economy, is much appreciated," European Central Bank Governing Council member and Slovak central bank chief Peter Kazimir tweeted out on Tuesday. "Important for ECB to remain alert, monitor situation. There’s no imminent need to act, but we’re ready to step in when and where necessary."
In the meantime, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz noted that G7 has agreed to monitor the coronavirus situation very closely and added that the group has all the means on hand to counter a worldwide economic slowdown.
EUR/USD reaction
The EUR/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen trading at 1.1112, erasing 0.18% on a daily basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
