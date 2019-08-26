ECB's Kazimir: Leaning toward a policy action in September meeting

European Central Bank Governing Council member and Slovak central bank chief Peter Kazimir crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that he was leaning toward a policy action in the ECB's September monetary policy meeting and argued that the ECB's stimulus should be decided upon the ‘broadest agreement,’ per Reuters.

The euro paid no mind to these remarks and the EUR/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.1120, losing 0.21% on a daily basis pressured by the broad USD strength.