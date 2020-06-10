ECB’s Kazimir: Increasing PEPP stimulus was also to minimize the risk of deflation

Increasing PEPP stimulus was also to minimize the risk of deflation, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Slovak central bank Chief Peter Kazimir said in a scheduled speech on Wednesday.

Further comments

“Tier multiplier, it is valid.”

“Satisfied with market response to PEPP boost.”

EUR/USD swings back towards three-month tops

EUR/USD remains at the mercy of the US dollar dynamics, with the shared currency paying little heed to the recent ECB-speak.

The spot has bounced-off a dip to 1.1332 lows, now trading around 1.1370 region, looking to retest the three-month highs of 1.1385.