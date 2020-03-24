ECB's Kazimir: ETF purchases cannot be ruled out

Exchange-traded fund (ETF) purchases cannot be ruled out with regards to the European Central Bank's response to the coronavirus crisis, ECB Governing Council member and Slovak central bank chief Peter Kazimir said on Tuesday.

However, Kazimir further noted that they haven't yet made a decision on ETF purchases.

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen trading at 1.0822, adding 0.95% on the day. Meanwhile, the Euro Stoxx 50 Index is up 5% on the day.