ECB's Kazimir: ECB mandate is clear regarding inflation

The European Central Bank's (ECB) mandate is clear regarding the inflation, noted ECB Governing Council member and Slovak central bank chief Peter Kazimir on Tuesday.

"We are ready to discuss all topics," Kazimir added. "There are no taboos."

The shared currency largely ignored these comments and the EUR/USD pair was last up 0.15% on the day at 1.1160.

Earlier in the day, ECB Governing Council member Muller argued that the ECB needs to have flexibility with regards to the inflation target.