ECB’s Kazimir: Believe that our last rate hike was the last

The European Central Bank's (ECB) Slovakian policymaker Peter Kazimir reiterated on Thursday, I “believe that our last rate hike was the last.”
Additional quotes
On Eurozone Sept core inflation confirms our expectations.
We need to be convinced we are at top of rates, based on data available at December and March meetings.
Asked for what would trigger dec hike: this is not a scenario I'd like.
We are on trajectory of decliing inflaiton.
Inflation decline taking somehwat longer.
Market reaction
At the press time, EUR/USD is adding 0.10% on the day to trade at 1.0512, defending the 1.0500 level.
