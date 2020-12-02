ECB’s Kazaks: PEPP expansion by EUR500 billion not very off the mark

Ahead of the December 10 European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policy decision, the central bank policymaker Martins Kazaks said that the forecast of expanding the PEPP by EUR500 billion is not very off the mark.

Additional comments

“ECB could consider extending TLRTOs from 3 years to 5 years.”

“ECB should consider other assets in TLTRO collateral.”

“Would not oppose extending PEPP by 12 months.”

Market reaction

EUR/USD was last seen trading at 1.2075, almost unchanged on the day but close to multi-year tops of 1.2084 reached earlier in the Asian session.