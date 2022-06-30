"European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker and fiscal hawk Robert Holzmann would have preferred earlier action on interest rates than the ECB's current plan to raise them in July for the first time in more than a decade, he said in remarks published on Thursday,” per Reuters.
During an interview with Austrian newspaper Oberoesterreichische Nachrichten, ECB’s Holzmann also said, per Reuters, “From my Austrian point of view, I would have preferred earlier moves on interest rates but I am only one of 25 at the European Central Bank (Governing Council)."
Additional comments
We do not know how wage negotiations will go.
It will take some time to reach 2% inflation target.
Market reaction
The news appears to have failed in favoring Euro as the EUR/USD was last seen paring the biggest daily gains in a fortnight at around 1.0480.
