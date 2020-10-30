ECB's Holzmann: Ultimate decision will be based on data in December

Commenting on the European Central Bank’s (ECB) signal for additional stimulus in December, policymaker and Austrian National Bank Governor Robert Holzmann said that the ultimate decision will be based on data in December.

Additional comments

“It is right to assume Lagarde signaled more stimulus to come.”

“Sees little effectiveness in any interest rate cut.”

Market reaction

EUR/USD was last seen trading at 1.1676, almost unchanged on the day and on the above comments.