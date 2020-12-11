ECB’s Holzmann: Stimulus cannot be withdrawn too rapidly

Monetary policy stimulus cannot be rolled back too rapidly, the European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker and Austrian National Bank Governor Robert Holzmann said on Friday.

Commenting on the PEPP volume, Holzmann said that “it is a limit that can be used up but the expectation is that it will not be fully used.”

“PEPP limit is a backstop, we do not want to pump more into the market than necessary,” he added.

Separately, the ECB policymaker Vitas Vasiliauskas said he had reservations about providing too much extra stimulus for the economy but considered the package agreed on Thursday as good and positive.