ECB’s Holzmann: Sceptical of more easing

In an interview with Austrian broadcaster ORF TV on Sunday, the new Austrian National Bank (OeNB) Governor and European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Robert Holzmann he is unsure about adding further stimulus to the Eurozone economy, Reuters reports.

Key Quotes:

“I am sceptical about further expansion of the money supply, (of) lowering the deposit rate.”

Asked if that meant the current level of interest rates was the absolute floor, “If (they change), it should rather go in the other direction.”

EUR/USD trades flat just below the 1.10 handle, finding some support from broad-based US dollar correction and weaker Treasury yields.