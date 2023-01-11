European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Robert Holzmann said on Wednesday, “rates will have to rise significantly further to reach levels that are sufficiently restrictive to ensure a timely return of inflation to target.”
Additional comments
“HICP inflation is expected to subside, but risks remain tilted to the upside amid high uncertainty.”
“No signs of de-anchored market expectations on inflation.”
“Core inflation hasn't peaked, must watch it closely.”
“ECB’s determination won't change until core eases.”
“Data will determine the course of the ECB rate beyond neutral.”
“It's too early to talk about the terminal rate.”
“Very cautious on moving too fast with QT.”
