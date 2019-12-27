ECB's Holzmann: Policy change toward positive interest rates in 2020 not expected

The European Central Bank's (ECB) monetary policy is not expected to change toward a positive rate environment in 2020, ECB Governing Council member and head of the Austrian Central Bank, Robert Holzmann, said on Friday.
Regarding Brexit, Holzmann argued there was little time for negotiations on future relations and added that the outcome of the negotiations was still open.
The shared currency largely ignored these remarks. The EUR/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.1147, adding 0.46% on a daily basis.
