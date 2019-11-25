ECB's Holzmann: Monetary policy objectives will be up for discussion

The European Central Bank's (ECB) monetary policy objectives will be up for discussion the coming months, noted ECB's new Governing Council member, Robert Holzmann.
Over the weekend, ECB's chief economist, Philip Lane, noted that the ECB's policies were “in good shape” for the baseline scenario of improving conditions over the next one or two years. “If it is necessary to put the rate lower, we will be prepared to do so,” Lane told Italy’s Sky TG24.
In the meantime, the EUR/USD pair continues to edge lower and was last seen trading at 1.1005, losing 0.15% on a daily basis.
