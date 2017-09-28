ECB’s Hansson: Rates to remain low at least while QE is continuing

ECB’s Hansson: Rates to remain low at least while QE is continuingBy Dhwani Mehta
More comments flowing in from the ECB Governing Council member Ardo Hansson, as he now speaks on the monetary policy.
Key Points:
Rates to remain low at least while QE is continuing
EUR/USD stalled its recovery near 1.1750 and dipped briefly towards daily lows near 1.1720 on ECB Hansson’s comments. However, fresh bids emerged again near the last, taking the rate back towards the midpoint of 1.17 handle.
