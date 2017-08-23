ECB’s Hansson: Euro's gains so far are not `a big change'By Dhwani Mehta
The European Central Bank (ECB) policy maker and Estonian central bank chief Ardo Hansson crossed the wires late-Wednesday, via Bloomberg, speaking on the recent Euro appreciation in an interview in his office in Tallinn.
Main Headlines:
Not concerned about the strength of the euro as officials are preparing to discuss winding down their bond-purchase program
"We've been moving in a corridor where I don't think it's a big change,"
“It’s not surprising that markets might react and say, on balance, we’re more upbeat about Europe than we were a while ago, which will cause the currency to be a bit stronger.”
“There are two things here: one is an easing bias and the other is a bias in favor of a particular instrument.”
“Maybe we want an easing bias, but we will deliver it in somewhat different combination. We are not going to tie ourselves to a particular instrument, but leave more flexibility to how we technically deliver that degree of accommodation.”
