ECB’s Hansson: Euro's gains so far are not `a big change'

The European Central Bank (ECB) policy maker and Estonian central bank chief Ardo Hansson crossed the wires late-Wednesday, via Bloomberg, speaking on the recent Euro appreciation in an interview in his office in Tallinn.

Main Headlines:

Not concerned about the strength of the euro as officials are preparing to discuss winding down their bond-purchase program

"We've been moving in a corridor where I don't think it's a big change,"

“It’s not surprising that markets might react and say, on balance, we’re more upbeat about Europe than we were a while ago, which will cause the currency to be a bit stronger.”

“There are two things here: one is an easing bias and the other is a bias in favor of a particular instrument.”

“Maybe we want an easing bias, but we will deliver it in somewhat different combination. We are not going to tie ourselves to a particular instrument, but leave more flexibility to how we technically deliver that degree of accommodation.”