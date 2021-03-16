ECB’s Enria: Year-end data for 2020 point to a decline in NPL ratio

European Central Bank (ECB) top supervisor Andrea Enria said on Tuesday that the year-end data for 2020 point to a decline in the nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio, as reported by Reuters.

"It is crucial that banks recognise credit impairments without delay," Enria added.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance against its major rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was trading at 1.1944, where it was up 0.13% on a daily basis.