ECB’s Enria: The impact of covid on bank balance sheets has remained limited

Eurozone banks have seen "limited" hit from pandemic so far, the European Central Bank (ECB) top supervisor Andrea Enria said in a speech on Friday, referring to the covid impact on the banks’ balance sheet.

Key quotes

"But we should not be complacent. “

“We cannot rule out that once the government support measures are lifted, some banks may experience a significant deterioration in their asset quality."

EUR/USD pressured below 1.2150

EUR/USD trades at 1.2136, losing 0.16% on the day, having recovered from 1.2118 lows.