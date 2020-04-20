ECB’s Enria: The central bank will give banks ample time to resume pre-crisis capital rules

While speaking to the Spanish newspaper El Confidencial, the European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Supervisor Andrea Enria said that the central bank will give banks ample time to return to normal capital and liquidity levels after the coronavirus crisis.

Enria noted: “We will have to decide on the path to return to the normal capital and liquidity levels on a bank-by-bank basis.”

The ECB was not planning to put any constraints on payments of additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 coupons, he added.

EUR/USD reverts to familiar range

EUR/USD is off the lows, now reverting to the familiar range around 1.0865 region, as the US dollar bulls take a breather amid a positive open on the European stock markets.