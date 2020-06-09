ECB’s Enria: If there's no second wave of coronavirus contagion, bank buffers are sizeable

If there's no second wave of coronavirus contagion, bank buffers are sizeable, said the European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Supervisor Andrea Enria this Tuesday.

“We will reconsider dividend recommendation in light of ESRB recommendation; hopes for update in July.”

“Bad banks are useful tools to move high levels of bad loans but we're not in a position yet to say if it will be needed.”

“If there is sufficiently steep recovery, dividend restrictions can be lifted.”