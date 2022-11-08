Andrea Enria, Chair of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), said on Tuesday, “Euro area banking sector would remain broadly resilient to a textbook 200 basis point interest rate shock.”
“There is a worrying dissonance between positive expectations for banks and the unique combination of risks we face,” she added.
