ECB’s Draghi set to go out with a bang in September - ING

Bert Colijn, Senior Economist, Eurozone at ING Bank expects a bunch of bazookas likely to be unveiled at the European Central Bank (ECB) September monetary policy meeting.

Key Quotes:

“Interest rate cuts and more QE, that's what we can expect from Mario Draghi's last European Central Bank meeting in September.

Expect a package of easing measures from the European Central Bank.

The ECB anticipate that the rates are now remaining on hold or becoming lower.

ECB is likely to cut interests soon.”