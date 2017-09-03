ECB's Draghi says, there is no sense of urgency to take further action

ECB's Draghi says, there is no sense of urgency to take further actionBy Eren ŞENGEZER
More from Draghi:
- Too early to declare victory on the inflation front
- Policy measures from 2016-2019 is 1.7 pct on inflation
- Balance of risk has improved
- Removed sentence on all available instruments
- Signals there is no sense of urgency to take further action
- TLTRO to expire and no discussion about other TLTRO
- Had the cursory discussion about removing lower in forward guidance
- Don't anticipate that rates would have to be reduced
- No dramatic choice to keep the reference in guidance