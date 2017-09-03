ECB's Draghi says, there is no sense of urgency to take further action

By Eren ŞENGEZER

More from Draghi:

  • Too early to declare victory on the inflation front
  • Policy measures from 2016-2019 is 1.7 pct on inflation
  • Balance of risk has improved
  • Removed sentence on all available instruments
  • Signals there is no sense of urgency to take further action
  • TLTRO to expire and no discussion about other TLTRO
  • Had the cursory discussion about removing lower in forward guidance
  • Don't anticipate that rates would have to be reduced
  • No dramatic choice to keep the reference in guidance