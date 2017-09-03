ECB's Draghi: Risks tilted to the downside

By Eren ŞENGEZER

More from the press conference:

  • Policy measures have continued to preserve favourable conditions
  • Underlying inflation pressures remain subdued
  • Will look through transient changes in inflation
  • Very substantial degree of stimulus is needed
  • Data increase confidence in expansion
  • Expansion to firm, broaden
  • Policy measures support domestic demand
  • Recovery in investment promoted by favourable financing conditions
  • There are signs of somewhat stronger global recovery
  • Euro zone growth dampened by sluggish reforms
  • Risks less pronounced
  • Risks tilted to the downside
