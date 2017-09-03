ECB's Draghi: Risks tilted to the downside

ECB's Draghi: Risks tilted to the downsideBy Eren ŞENGEZER
More from the press conference:
- Policy measures have continued to preserve favourable conditions
- Underlying inflation pressures remain subdued
- Will look through transient changes in inflation
- Very substantial degree of stimulus is needed
- Data increase confidence in expansion
- Expansion to firm, broaden
- Policy measures support domestic demand
- Recovery in investment promoted by favourable financing conditions
- There are signs of somewhat stronger global recovery
- Euro zone growth dampened by sluggish reforms
- Risks less pronounced
- Risks tilted to the downside