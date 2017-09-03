ECB's Draghi: I don't see a break-up risk

More from Draghi during the Q&A session following the press release:

Had cursory discussion about removing lower in forward guidance

Don't anticipate that rates would have to be reduced

No dramatic choice to keep the reference in guidance

TLTRO not discussed a sign of improved climate

TLTRO is a tool that could be used if warranted

Don't see a break-up risk

We are ready, euro is irrevocable

Looking at development with great attention, no anxiety

Probability of rate cut has gone down

No merit in attacking Germany trade surplus

FX rates of euro determined by market