ECB's Draghi: I don't see a break-up risk

ECB's Draghi: I don't see a break-up riskBy Eren ŞENGEZER
More from Draghi during the Q&A session following the press release:
- Had cursory discussion about removing lower in forward guidance
- Don't anticipate that rates would have to be reduced
- No dramatic choice to keep the reference in guidance
- TLTRO not discussed a sign of improved climate
- TLTRO is a tool that could be used if warranted
- Don't see a break-up risk
- We are ready, euro is irrevocable
- Looking at development with great attention, no anxiety
- Probability of rate cut has gone down
- No merit in attacking Germany trade surplus
- FX rates of euro determined by market