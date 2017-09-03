ECB's Draghi: I don't see a break-up risk

By Eren ŞENGEZER

More from Draghi during the Q&A session following the press release:

  • Had cursory discussion about removing lower in forward guidance
  • Don't anticipate that rates would have to be reduced
  • No dramatic choice to keep the reference in guidance
  • TLTRO not discussed a sign of improved climate
  • TLTRO is a tool that could be used if warranted
  • Don't see a break-up risk
  • We are ready, euro is irrevocable
  • Looking at development with great attention, no anxiety
  • Probability of rate cut has gone down
  • No merit in attacking Germany trade surplus
  • FX rates of euro determined by market