ECB's Draghi: Experience with QE has been "very successful", recovery has taken ground

ECB's Draghi: Experience with QE has been "very successful", recovery has taken groundBy Felipe Erazo
ECB's President Mario Draghi is on the wires now from the Jackson Hole's Symposium, highlighting that experience with QE has been "very successful".
More headlines (via Reuters):
- Significant monetary accommodation still needed, inflation not yet converging to target
- Confident that as output gap closes, inflation will continue converging with target
- Patience is needed due to labor market slack and slow productivity growth
- Central banks around globe could work towards better communication and exchange of information to improve trust
