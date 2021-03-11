ECB’s dovishness suggests peripheral yields will fall further – Capital Economics

"The ECB’s decision today to step-up the pace of its purchases suggests that the central bank will continue to underpin the sovereign bond market for some time yet," notes Capital Economics economist Simona Gambarini. "This supports our view that the yields of 10-year government bonds in the euro-zone “periphery” will end 2021 lower than they are now."
Key quotes
"After offering nothing beyond rhetoric to limit the sharp rise in yields of the past few weeks, the ECB has delivered a dovish surprise at its meeting today. In its statement, the Bank pledged to increase the pace of its asset purchases under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) “significantly” over the next quarter."
"It also vowed to “purchase flexibly according to market conditions and with a view to preventing a tightening of financing conditions”. President Lagarde stressed the ECB’s commitment to maintaining favourable financing conditions further during her press conference."
"Although she rejected the notion that this constitutes yield curve control, the Bank may put more emphasis on preventing yields from returning to the levels they peaked at in late February, in other words targeting price rather than quantity."
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1950 as ECB pledges faster bond-buying
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1950, below the highs. The ECB has left its policy unchanged and pledges to ramp up its bond buys in the upcoming quarter. Markets await the 30-year bond auction in the US.
GBP/USD rises beyond 1.3950 as market mood improves
GBP/USD is advancing beyond 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.
XAU/USD tumbles hitting levels under $1720 as US yields rebound
Gold prices dropped more than $20 from the daily high and bottomed at $1719 during the American session. The decline took place as US yields bounced to the upside. The recovery of XAU/USD is being challenged.
Crypto tug of war with intensifies amid looming declines
Bitcoin stalled short of $58,000, giving bears leeway to launch an assault on the support at $54,000. Ethereum remains vulnerable to losses after the TD Sequential indicator flashed a sell signal. Ripple is looking toward a potential breakdown to $0.4 following the extended consolidation.
S&P 500: Let the gamers begin, Roblox and Gamestop dominate the narrative
Markets maintained bullish sentiment on Wednesday with some struggles seen in the tech sector. The Nasdaq was the only major index to finish in the red yesterday as inflation worries were pushed to one side after benign US CPI and a calm US 10 year bond auction.