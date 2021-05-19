ECB's de Guindos: We will act if rise in yields is unwarranted

European Central Bank's (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday that they are expecting to see positive growth in the euro area in the second quarter of the year, as reported by Reuters.

"If there is a recovery, yields will have to go up," de Guindos added. "If the rise in yields is unwarranted, we will act."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was losing 0.16% on a daily basis at 1.2200.