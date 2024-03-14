ECB's de Guindos: Wages still a risk, but inflation on track

Vice President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Luis de Guindos hit newswires late Thursday, giving his outlook on the ECB's potential rate cut stance heading into the midyear.
Key highlights
de Guindos sees the European economy picking up in the second half of the year.
The ECB should have sufficient information in June to begin making decisions about monetary policy.
European inflation is heading towards 2%, but wage growth remains a risk.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggled to extend the upside
AUD/USD came under extra downward pressure and broke below the 0.6600 support level to print new weekly lows in response to the prevailing risk-off context as well as further weakness hitting iron ore prices.
EUR/USD faces the next support near 1.0840
The strong U-turn in the Greenback sponsored an equally marked retracement in EUR/USD to the sub-1.0900 region, or weekly lows, allowing further weakness to potentially test the 200-day SMA in the 1.0840-1.0835 band.
Gold bounces from its daily low, could still fall further
Gold lost its traction and declined below $2,160 in the American session on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day near 4.3% after producer inflation and Retail Sales data from the US, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower.
Bitcoin price provides buying opportunity amid revelations that Craig Wright is not Satoshi Nakamoto
Bitcoin (BTC) price’s rally has cooled off, retracting as part of what looks like a healthy correction. It comes following reports relating to Satoshi Nakamoto, the anonymous BTC creator.
Focus on US yields as the Federal Reserve's announcement looms
In today's TradeGATEHub Live Trading session, Coach Dale takes the helm to explore various FX scenarios, offering valuable insights into the world of foreign exchange.