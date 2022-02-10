ECB's de Guindos: There are upside risks to inflation outlook

European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Thursday that they expect growth to rebound strongly over the course of 2022 in the euro area, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"Over the next three years, we anticipate that euro area growth will remain above its long-term average."
"Inflation is likely to remain elevated for longer than previously expected but to decline in the course of this year."
"There are upside risks to that inflation outlook."
"We need more than ever to maintain flexibility and optionality in the conduct of monetary policy."
"We stand ready to adjust all of our instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation stabilises at our 2% target over the medium term."
"Our forward guidance on the conditions under which rates will be raised is clear."
"It’s natural that central banks around the globe won’t necessarily start raising rates at the same time."
"We are guided by our forward guidance conditions and will act if, and when, they have been met."
Market reaction
The EUR/SD pair showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen posting small daily gains at 1.1432.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.1400 ahead of US inflation data
EUR/USD is moving in a relatively tight range above 1.1400 ahead of the American session as investors remain on the sidelines while waiting for the US inflation data. Earlier in the day, the European Commission announced that it raised the 2022 inflation forecast to 3.5% from 2.2%.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3550 as focus shifts to US CPI
GBP/USD gained traction in the early European session and climbed above 1.3550 before going into a consolidation phase. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the January CPI data and BOE Governor Bailey will deliver a speech later in the day.
Gold stays quiet above $1,830, eyes on US inflation report
Gold seems to have gone into a consolidation phase above $1,830 after closing the previous four trading days in the positive territory. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays flat above 1.9% following Wednesday's decline as investors await US CPI data.
Bitcoin price sustains gains as BlackRock reportedly plans to offer crypto trading
A recent report revealed that BlackRock may soon offer crypto trading services to its institutional clients. Global fixed income CIO at BlackRock believes that Bitcoin price could go up “significantly.”
Gamestop surges again as rumors fly on Microsoft partnership
NYSE:GME and other meme stocks seem to be catching fire again, but this time it is for legitimate business transformations. On Wednesday, shares of GME added a further 7.52% and closed the trading session at $124.29.