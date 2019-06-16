ECB’s De Guindos: The EU central bank will act if inflation expectations are de-anchored – Reuters

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos was quoted by Reuters on Saturday as saying that Longer-term inflation expectations in the eurozone need to come unstuck for the European Central Bank (ECB) to provide more stimulus.

The news report further quotes the ECB policymaker as saying that “what we need to see is a de-anchoring of inflation expectations, this has not yet happened, despite the fact that there has been a drop in market-based inflation expectations.”