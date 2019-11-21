European Central Bank’s Luis de Guindos has been crossing the wires, saying a recession in the euro-area is ‘very improbable’.
Additional comments:
- Euro-area economic risks still tilted to downside.
- Important that fiscal policy takes an increasing role.
FX implications:
There was little from the Vice President today, although yesterday, markets took on board comments from the VP that ECB interest rates are not yet close to the so-called reversal rate, "where low rates actually hamper the banking sector rather than stimulate lending", ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said.
"The negative side effects of the ECB's ultra-loose policy are nevertheless becoming more evident and require monitoring", de Guindos told a news conference.
What this means is following the cut to its deposit rate to a record low minus 0.5% in September, there is still scope for a further cut next year – that is bearish for the euro. Moreover, according to the latest Reuters poll, a majority of economists believe that the new European Central Bank (ECB) President Lagarde will follow policies adopted by former President Draghi.
