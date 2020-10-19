ECB’s De Guindos: Recent data shows loss of momentum in euro area recovery

The recent data shows loss of momentum in the economic recovery, the European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis De Guindos said in a scheduled speech on Monday.

Additional comments

“EU countries are being hit by the second wave of coronavirus.”

“Doesn't look like countries want to impose strict lockdowns such as seen in March.”

“Banking consolidation is a tool to strengthen the financial sector but not a goal in itself.”

Market reaction

Despite the coronavirus concerns and downbeat comments from the ECB policymakers, EUR/USD flirts with daily highs near 1.1730, courtesy of the broad US dollar decline.