ECB's de Guindos: Measures taken by ECB so far are sufficient

Measures taken by the European Central Bank (ECB) against the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak so far are sufficient, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Monday.

"The political signal of the recovery fund is more important than its size," de Guindos argued, as reported by Reuters.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was trading at 1.1256, gaining 0.72% on a daily basis.