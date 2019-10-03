ECB’s De Guindos: Markets are underpricing the possibility of a no-deal Brexit

The European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis De Guindos crossed the wires last minutes, via Reuters, with the key comments found below.

Euro area risk outlook is again tilted to the downside.

Low valuation of banks in eurozone are not only related to low rates, excess capacity and costly structure are also among reasons.

Markets are underpricing the possibility of a no-deal Brexit.

Brexit, central banks are not almighty and cannot resolve all the problems.