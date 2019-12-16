ECB's de Guindos: Latest indicators point to a stabilisation of economic activity

Latest indicators point to a stabilisation of the economic activity in the euro area, Luis de Guindos, Vice-President of the European Central Bank (ECB), noted on Monday to echo President Lagarde's comments at the ECB press conference last week.

"The lower-for-longer interest rate environment creates strains on bank profitability with implications for financial stability," de Guindos added, as reported by Reuters.

The shared currency largely ignored these comments and the EUR/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.1145, adding 0.25% on a daily basis.