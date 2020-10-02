ECB's de Guindos: Inflation expected to recover in 2021

European Central Bank's (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Friday that he expects inflation in the eurozone to remain at negative levels for the rest of 2020 and added that a recovery is likely to occur in 2021.
De Guindos further argued that prices are declining because of low energy prices and weak demand, as reported by Reuters.
Earlier in the day, the data published by the Eurostat showed that the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the euro area declined to 0.2% in September from 0.4% in August.
Market reaction
The EUR/USD pair edged slightly lower after these comments and was last seen losing 0.28% on a daily basis at 1.1715.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 as Trump tests positive for coronavirus
EUR/USD is struggling around 1.17 as President Donald Trump said he tested positive for COVID-19. Eurozone inflation figures missed expectations with Core CPI hitting 0.2%. The US Non-Farm Payrolls report is awaited.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.29 after Johnson intervenes in Brexit talks
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.29 after UK PM Johnson intervened in Brexit talks and scheduled a call with EC President von der Leyen. Higher hopes are boosting the pound, while Trump's coronavirus is supporting the safe-haven dollar.
Gold holds steady near 1-1/2 week tops, above $1900 mark ahead of NFP
Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1890 are and jumped to 1-1/2-week tops during the early European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
Breaking: ECB is ready to launch digital euro
The ECB launches public consultations on the digital euro and starts experimenting with the new type of money. The processes will go in parallel. The final decision will be made by the middle of 2021.
WTI drops to 2-week lows near $37.50, looks to data
Prices of the barrel of the American reference for the sweet light crude oil prolonged the correction lower on Friday after President Trump tested positive for coronavirus following Tuesday’s presidential debate.