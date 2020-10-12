ECB's de Guindos: High-frequency indicators point to losing momentum

European Central Bank's (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Monday that the high-frequency indicators suggest that the economic recovery in the euro area is losing momentum, as reported by Reuters.

"Our policy action will be consistent with the situation," de Guindos added. "We will reassess package based on new projections in December."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was trading at 1.1815, losing 0.08% on a daily basis.