ECB's de Guindos: Growth in early 2021 to be weaker than projected

European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Friday that he expects the growth in the eurozone in early 2021 to be weaker than initially projected, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"The aim to maintain favourable financing conditions has been accomplished."
"It would be illegal for the ECB to cancel sovereign debt it holds."
"Debt cancellation doesn't make economic sense."
"Inflation below ECB target is a source of concern."
"We do not expect important inflation gains in next quarters."
Market reaction
These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was trading at 1.2021, gaining 0.42% on a daily basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to 1.20 after disappointing jobs report
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20, up from the lows after the US reported an increase of only 49,000 jobs in January, worse than expected. Investors are eyeing stimulus news from Washington.
GameStop (GME): Bargain-seekers may jump in after 42% crash, Robinhood's restrictions removal
NYSE: GME has kicked off Wednesday's trading with a surge of some 20% to above $100. Bargain-seekers are jumping on GameStop Corp after it lost 60%. Retail traders on WallStreetBets have been split over the move to silver.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE is poised for a 75% move
Dogecoin continues to stir interest across the cryptocurrency market. Speculation shoot up after a tweet by Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla. At the time of writing, DOGE is trading at $0.046 after hitting a barrier at $0.055.
Canada: Unemployment Rate rises to 9.4% in January, Net Change in Employment at -212K
The Unemployment Rate in Canada rose to 9.4% in January from 8.8% (revised from 8.6%) in December with the Net Change in Employment declining more than 212,000 (vs -47.5K expected), the data published by Statistics Canada revealed on Friday.
US Dollar Index: Next target at the 100-day SMA near 91.90
DXY records new 2021 highs around 91.60 on Friday. Next on the upside emerges the 100-day SMA around 91.90.