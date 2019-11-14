ECB's De Guindos: Going to hit lower bound of interest rates much more frequently

"We are going to hit the lower bound of interest rates much more frequently," Luis de Guindos, Vice-President of the European Central Bank (ECB), said on Thursday.

"The risk of Japanification of the European economy is something we have to confront," De Guindos said but added that it would be a simplification of issues. "My personal opinion is we are living in a world where the natural interest rate is declining."

The EUR/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen posting small daily losses near the 1.1000 handle.