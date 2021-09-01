ECB’s de Guindos: Future policy decisions depend on how economy, inflation develop

“Future policy decisions depend on how the economy and inflation develop,” the European Central Bank’s Vice President Luis de Guindos said in an interview on Wednesday.

Further comments

"The economy is performing better in 2021 than we expected, and this will be reflected in the projections that will be published in the coming days.”

“Have to decide on PEPP purchases for the last quarter in September.”

“Inflation will continue to pick up in 2021.”

“Baseline scenario is that it will fall back in 2022.”

“If inflation and economy recovers, logically there will be a gradual normalisation of monetary and fiscal policy.”

Market reaction

Despite the upbeat comments from the ECB official, EUR/USD is losing ground below 1.1800 amid the US dollar’s rebound.

The spot was last seen trading at 1.1794, down 0.10% on the day.