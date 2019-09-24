ECB's De Guindos: Facing a more protracted economic slowdown than previously anticipated

European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that they were facing a more protracted economic slowdown than previously anticipated.

"We see very little evidence of this being priced in by the market, but the ECB will continue to actively monitor conditions in the money market," De Guindos added, per Reuters. "If money market transactions were to occur at higher rates than before, then we may see upward pressure on certain rates."

The EUR/USD pair didn't pay any attention to these comments and was last up 0.12% on the day at 1.1004.