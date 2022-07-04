European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Monday that they have seen inflationary pressures broaden and intensify across many goods and services in recent months, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"The headwinds from high energy costs, the deterioration of terms of trade and the adverse impact of high inflation on disposable income pose elevated risks to our medium-term growth outlook."

"Elevated inflation will remain with us for some time."

"The risks surrounding inflation are on the upside."

"Our commitment to fighting fragmentation should thus not interfere with, but rather enable, a greater focus on the monetary policy stance."

"We are still expecting positive growth rates throughout our projection horizon."

"In the coming months, we will have to navigate this challenging combination of shocks which is reducing growth and pushing up inflation."

"A change in the monetary policy stance should lead to a similar reaction in their financing conditions, no matter in which country they are domiciled."

"We will react to prevent fragmentation with suitable safeguards to prevent moral hazard."

"Excessive divergence in government bond yields makes credit conditions inconsistent with the uniform transmission of monetary policy impulses and could cause financial instability."

"Fiscal policy should do its part by guaranteeing sound public finances in the medium term and delivering targeted and temporary support to vulnerable groups."

Market reaction

EUR/USD showed no immediate reaction to these remarks and was last seen trading flat on the day at 1.0430.