ECB's de Guindos: Economic growth in Q4 will not meet forecast of 3%

The economic growth in the eurozone is not likely to meet the forecast of +3% in the last quarter of the year, European Central Bank's (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Friday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Eurozone Q3 economic growth was a positive surprise."

"Indicators show a slight moderation in eurozone growth from August."

"Eurozone economy will not recover the level of 2019 before 2022."

"Can't rule out zero or negative GDP growth in Q4.

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen trading flat on the day at 1.1675.