ECB’s De Guindos: ECB still has policy tools if needed

In an interview with the Expansión newspaper on Monday, the European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis De Guindos said the ECB still has policy tools if needed.

Additional Comments:

ECB has not yet reached the reversal rate.

Side effects of the loose policy are more evident.

FX Implications:

The shared currency ignores the dovish/ downbeat remarks from the ECB official, as EUR/USD keeps its corrective bounce intact above 1.0950.

