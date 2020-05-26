ECB's de Guindos: ECB open to recalibrate asset-buying programmes

The European Central Bank (ECB) is "totally open" to recalibrate its asset-buying programmes, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.

During an interview with Bloomberg TV, de Guindos noted that the ECB was flexible on the timing of purchases and the types of assets.

Market reaction

The shared currency largely ignored these comments. Boosted by the broad selling pressure surrounding the USD, the EUR/USD pair rose sharply on Tuesday and was last seen gaining 0.75% on a daily basis at 1.0980.