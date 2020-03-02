ECB's de Guindos: ECB not targeting any currency level

Commenting on the euro's market activity, "my impression is that the euro is not going to move much and that it is going to hover around $1.10," Luis de Guindos, Vice-President of the European Central Bank (ECB), said on Monday.
"The ECB is not targeting any currency level," de Guindos added. "Conversations have taken place with the other major central banks, they always take place in times of volatility."
EUR/USD reaction
The EUR/USD pair initially spiked higher to 1.1164 on these comments but struggled to preserve its momentum. As of writing, the pair was up 0.93% on the day at 1.1128.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD volatile above 1.11 amid coronavirus headlines
EUR/USD is trading above 1.11, the highest since mid-January as coronavirus fears push the US yields lower and the dollar lower. Responses from central banks are eyed. The ISM Manufacturing PMI missed expectations with 50.1.
GBP/USD falls off 1.28 as BOE pledges coronavirus stimulus
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.28 as the BOE pledged to take all steps to protect stability. Earlier, cable rose in response to the Fed's announcement of help to markets. Final UK PMIs met expectations.
Forex Today: Potential coordinated coronavirus action cheered, critical US data eyed, Gold glitters again
Markets are trying to recover after fears from the coronavirus outbreak triggered a massive selloff last week. The Federal Reserve's extraordinary message – in which it hinted at cutting rates – on Friday and Monday's similar message from the Bank of Japan are sending stocks higher.
Gold New York: XAU/USD consolidates last Friday’s drop below $1600.00/oz
XAU/USD is in an uptrend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). However, last week, the metal pulled down sharply trading off seven-year’s highs.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.