ECB's De Guindos: ECB is playing its part, others must too

The European Central Bank (ECB) is playing its part, others must too, Vice President Luis De Guindos suggested on Monday.

He added that the current level of uncertainty is high.

EUR/USD pressured by risk-off

EUR/USD keep losses around 1.0950, attempting a recovery from daily lows of 1.0925. The spot remains at the mercy of the dollar dynamics amid renewed US-China spat induced risk-aversion.