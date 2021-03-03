ECB's de Guindos: Can always increase PEPP purchase pace

The European Central Bank (ECB) can always increase the pace of the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) purchases, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Fiscal year growth won't be very different from December's baseline."

"2021 inflation will be clearly above the last ECB forecast."

"Not seeing a big change in projections."

"We can always modify parameters of instruments but we are happy with the functioning of instruments."

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to these remarks and was last seen losing 0.1% on the day at 1.2077.