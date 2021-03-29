ECB’s de Cos: Vital to maintain accommodative monetary policy

Commenting on the monetary policy outlook, the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Pablo Hernandez de Cos said that its vital to maintain an accommodative monetary policy.

He added that the “quantitative easing (QE) and targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO) should be a part of ECB’s normal toolbox.”

EUR/USD weaker below 1.1800

EUR/USD is looking to stabilize around 1.1780, having faced rejection just below 1.1800 on few occasions.